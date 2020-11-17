Suominen Increases Its Capabilities In The Americas By Upgrading One Of Its Production Lines in Bethune, S.C.

HELSINKI — November 17, 2020 — Suominen reports it will increase its capabilities in the Americas by upgrading one of its production lines in Bethune, S.C. The investment will widen Suominen’s offering to its customers in the United States in line with the Suominen strategy targeting growth and profitability.

“This investment allows us to produce new innovative, top quality products which are the result of joint product development with one of our major customers,” said Petri Helsky, president and CEO of Suominen.

The total value of the investment is approximatley 6 million euros ($7.1 million) and the investment project will be finalized during the second half of 2021.

Posted November 17, 2020

Source: Suominen