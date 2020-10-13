SAYA Launches Sustainable Fiber Made from Fabric Scrap And Overstock

TAIPEI, Taiwan — October 7, 2020 — SAYA, a new name in fiber announces its debut with an expanded offering beyond recycled PET bottles including recycled cutting scrap and fabric, bringing new options to the textile industry. Nan Ya Plastics, SAYA’s parent company, is the world’s largest manufacturer of recycled PET, repurposing over 75 billion bottles every year. Now under the brand SAYA, research and development efforts continue to focus on the critical recycling and sustainability issues that face the textile and garment industry and redefine what’s possible in renewal.

“Over the past several years the textile industry has embraced recycling PET plastic bottles, and through SAYA 365 we are able to offer several options within that technology. But it’s not enough. The industry needs to tackle the next level,” said Mike Shih, spokesperson for SAYA and Nan Ya. “As the largest performance fiber manufacturer in Taiwan we feel the responsibility, and we have the resources to do the necessary R&D. At SAYA we’ve identified cutting scraps and overstock fabrics as a problem that is often ignored, and we’ve developed several new recycling solutions to tackle the issue.”

SAYA 365 continues to expand and refine the recycling of PET throughout the world. A proprietary, five-stage filtration process followed by two stages of purification result in batch optimized flakes and pellets ready to be transformed into performance fibers. The result is the SAYA renewed difference, with better tenacity strength, dyeing accuracy, and brighter whites compared to conventional recycled fibers.

SAYA 365 – Plastic bottles sourced from Asia and beyond. Providing consistent and cost-effective supply for sustainable options in polyester fiber.

SAYA Coastal – This specialized recycling program targets clean-up and renewal of discarded plastic bottles in coastal regions that would otherwise migrate out to sea (80 percent of ocean plastics originate from coastal land).

SAYA USA – Recycled polyester fibers made in our facility in Lake City, S.C., receive this unique designation. Options include using locally or internationally recycled bottles and waste for those looking for a USA-based fiber program with full traceability and transparency.

SAYA Next seeks to innovate and provide solutions for the industrial waste problem shrouding the textile industry, including scrap, cutting waste, overstock fabric and soon, used garments. The unique programs within SAYA Next include:

SAYA RSCUW – Currently available, SAYA RSCUW reduces waste by 30 percent per yard by recycling cutting scraps and overstock rolls of fabric, which has historically ended up in landfills or is stored indefinitely in warehouses.

SAYA RSCUW RAW – Currently available, SAYA RSCUW RAW is made from recycled fabric cutting scrap and colored PET bottles retaining their original color. Without the bleaching and re-dying process, this effort is more energy efficient and the carbon footprint is further reduced. The resulting knit or woven fabric has a unique heathered effect in shades from grey to nearly black.

SAYA Garma – Currently in development. SAYA Garma will be available in late 2021. This complex recycling process of used post-consumer garments will streamline the garment recycling by offering turnkey retail to fiber solutions to select brand partners. Contact SAYA for more details.

