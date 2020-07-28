UMF Corp. Partners With Universal Fiber Systems To Manufacture High-Performance Rechargeable Antimicrobial Micrillon® Microdenier Fibers

SKOKIE, Ill./Bristol, Tenn. — July 27, 2020 — UMF Corp. — a company that researches and develops high-performance products, programs and training for infection prevention and commercial cleaning — today announced its partnership with Universal Fiber Systems, a U.S. manufacturer of man-made filament-based and specialty fibers. UMF will provide its patented antimicrobial, rechargeable Micrillon® chemistry to Universal for incorporation into two high performance fibers. The first, a super-fine sheath and core fiber, will be produced and utilized in a new, unique product requested by leading companies in the hotel industry. The second, a splittable, bicomponent filament, commonly referred to as microfiber or segmented pie filaments is also in production. These two Micrillon fibers will be converted to various yarn types for woven and knitted textiles such as gloves, gowns, towels, curtains, wipers and other products.

“UMF’s focus for over a decade has been infection prevention via high performance products, training and programs,” said UMF CEO George Clarke. “The COVID-19 pandemic has sharpened the entire world’s focus on infection prevention. Organizations have woken up to a new normal in which stopping the spread of infection is the top priority across all industries. The innovative products, all made in the USA, that we’ll create in partnership with Universal Fiber Systems are more important than ever as the world struggles to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.”

UMF’s Micrillon is a rechargeable, broad spectrum, antimicrobial polymer additive that can be incorporated into fibers, as well as films, injection molded and extruded plastics, and charged with chlorine molecules. The Micrillon chemistry recharges for the life of the product into which it is incorporated, and will not leach into the environment. When bacteria and mold come into contact with the Micrillon surface, they are eliminated, and viruses are inactivated.

Universal will manufacture the Micrillon bicomponent fibers and sheath and core fibers in its manufacturing facility in Johnson City, Tenn. Both the splittable and sheath and core Micrillon fibers then can be knitted or woven into all kinds of textiles, the first of which will be a knitted glove for hotel staff to use in the front of the house. UMF plans to create other products for use in hospitality, healthcare and residential applications.

“Our partnership with UMF Corporation is a testament to our commitment to creativity, innovation, quality, sustainability and safety,” said Universal Fiber Systems Business Development Manager Don Berlin. “Universal Fiber Systems is focused on delivering industry-leading fiber solutions around the world. We are excited to partner with an innovator such as UMF and help play a part in delivering these products at a time when the world so needs them.”

Posted July 28, 2020

Source: UMF Corp.