Eastman Introduces Tritan™ Renew For Sustainability Without Compromise

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — June 23, 2020 — Global specialty plastics provider Eastman introduces Tritan™ Renew copolyester. Tritan Renew offers sustainability without compromise, providing the same durability, performance and safety of original Tritan but now with up to 50% recycled content derived from waste plastic. Eastman will produce Tritan Renew with its innovative Advanced Circular Recycling technologies that use recycled plastic as a raw material, reduce consumption of fossil fuel and have lower greenhouse gas footprints.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8739351-eastman-introduces-tritan-renew-with-advanced-circular-recycling-technologies/

“Tritan Renew is a significant step forward for Eastman as the first product to market using molecular recycling made possible by Eastman’s Advanced Circular Recycling technologies. We have made considerable progress over the past year to create sustainable solutions that convert millions of pounds of waste into new materials,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO of Eastman.

Eastman is committed to innovations that help build a circular economy. In 2019, the company began commercial-scale recycling for a broad set of plastics to keep material from being sent to landfills or incinerated or, worse, ending up in the environment.

Eastman’s Advanced Circular Recycling technologies—carbon renewal technology (CRT) and polyester renewal technology (PRT)—have a significantly lower carbon footprint than production processes for products made from fossil fuel-based raw materials. Eastman’s molecular recycling innovations can return waste plastic to its molecular form an infinite number of times, creating the possibility for a truly circular future.

“Thanks to the rapid innovation of polyester renewal technology, Tritan Renew adds certified recycled content to its exceptional performance and delivers one of the most exciting sustainability solutions available,” said Scott Ballard, vice president and general manager for Eastman Specialty Plastics. “Tritan’s toughness has been enabling durable, reusable products to reduce the waste from single-use materials since its introduction in 2008.”

Eastman is producing Tritan Renew with certified recycled content for a variety of durable products, including reusable sports bottles, small appliances, food-storage containers and eyewear, as well as textiles and cosmetics packaging. The recycled content of these products is achieved through a mass balance allocation process certified by ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification).

Posted June 23, 2020

Source: Eastman