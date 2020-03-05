Teijin Frontier Launches Eco-Minded Adhesive For Rubber Reinforcing Fiber

TOKYO, Japan — March 5, 2020 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, announced today that it has launched a new eco-minded adhesive for rubber reinforcing fiber that does not use resorcinol-formaldehyde (RF) but still achieves the same level of performance as conventional methods. The new adhesive, one of Teijin Frontier’s latest “THINK ECO” applications to protect the environment in fields ranging from fashion to industrial textiles, will be test marketed beginning this year. The company is targeting annual production of 200,000 tons in 2028.

Resorcinol-formaldehyde latex (RFL) adhesives have long been used to reinforce rubber products, such as tires, with fiber to maintain strength and morphological stability. In recent years, however, demands have been growing for solutions that do not use RF, which has been shown to have harmful effects on the human body.

The new adhesive uses a non-RF blended polymer for bonding. The polymer, which is reticulated by intermolecular interaction, achieves a high level of adhesiveness, equivalent to that of an RFL adhesive thanks to its high affinity for both fiber and rubber.

Going forward, Teijin Frontier will continue to develop diverse applications for various kinds of rubber materials including tires, belts, hoses and more.

Posted March 5, 2020

Source: The Teijin Group