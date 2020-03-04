Prescient Color Limited Changes Name To Fully Integrate With Americhem

PUNE, India — March 4, 2020 — Prescient Color Limited, an Indian producer of high-end color masterbatches in several attractive niche applications, including synthetic fibers, has changed its name to Americhem Polymers India Private Limited. This name change comes almost 2 years after Americhem, a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds, and specialty compounds, acquired the successful Indian company back in June of 2018.

The acquisition complemented Americhem’s position in the global synthetic fiber market and has expanded its geographic reach in this high growth region. Americhem Polymers India Private Limited has seen tremendous growth since joining Americhem by collaborating with their customers as the global, trusted advisor to shape the future through innovative and sustainable polymer solutions.

Americhem Polymers India Private Limited’s Managing Director, Krishna Joshi, stated, “We are so thrilled to take on the Americhem name as a part of our brand offering and have been anticipating this very exciting day. This will enable us to offer the same brand attributes to our valued customers as we work towards introducing new technologies in this region.” Americhem’s CEO, Matthew Hellstern, stated, “Prescient Color has been a part of Americhem for almost 2 years and we are proud that they accepted to join our Family. Changing their name to Americhem Polymers India Private Limited integrates them further into the global Americhem Family.”

Posted March 4, 2020

Source: Americhem