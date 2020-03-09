Hengli Petrochemical Announces Full Rate Operation On Its Fourth PTA Line Utilizing INVISTA’s P8 PTA Technology

SHANGHAI — March 9, 2020 — INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT) and Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co. Ltd (Hengli) announced that Hengli’s fourth purified terephthalic acid (PTA) line has reached full rate.

This PTA line of 2.5 million metric tons per annum capacity, located in Changxing Island, Dalian City, Liaoning Province, utilizes INVISTA’s P8 PTA technology with industry leading variable cost, capital productivity and environmental performance, came online on January 8, 2020. This PTA line also produces benzoic acid as co-product, utilizing INVISTA’s proprietary R2R technology.

Mike Pickens, IPT president, commented: “I congratulate Hengli on the successful operation of its PTA Line 4. Both Hengli and INVISTA teams have demonstrated extraordinary commitment under difficult circumstances. The successful start-up of Hengli’s fourth line yet again demonstrates INVISTA’s capability in technology transfer in the global PTA market.”

INVISTA’s industry-leading PTA technology, including its latest version of P8 technology, is available as a license package from IPT.

