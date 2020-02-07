SASA Polyester Sanayi A.Ş. Selects INVISTA PTA Technology

WILTON, United Kingdom — February 7, 2020 — INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and SASA Polyester Sanayi A.Ş. (SASA) signed a “Letter of Intent (LOI)” on the 3rd of February 2020, confirming the selection of IPT as the PTA Licensor for the license of INVISTA’s P8 Process Technology for SASA’s PTA project in Turkey with an annual production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes. The signing of the LOI has great significance in terms of long-term collaboration between SASA & INVISTA.

INVISTA’s industry leading P8 PTA Process Technology is available as a license package from IPT. For more information, please visit the IPT website at www.ipt.invista.com.

Source: INVISTA