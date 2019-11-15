U.S. Department Of Commerce Finds Dumping And Countervailable Subsidization Of Imports Of Polyester Textured Yarn From China And India

WASHINGTON — November 14, 2019 — Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced affirmative final determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of imports of polyester textured yarn from China and India, finding exporters from these nations have dumped yarn in the United States at margins ranging from 76.07 to 77.15 percent and 17.62 to 47.51 percent, respectively. Commerce also determined that exporters from China and India received countervailable subsidies at rates ranging from 32.18 to 473.09 percent and 4.29 to 21.83 percent, respectively.

In 2018, imports of polyester textured yarn from China and India were valued at an estimated $45.5 million and $21.6 million, respectively.

The petitioners are Unifi Manufacturing, Inc. (Greensboro, NC) and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America (Lake City, SC).

The strict enforcement of U.S. trade law is a primary focus of the Trump Administration. Since the beginning of the current Administration, Commerce has initiated 187 new antidumping and countervailing duty investigations – a 240 percent increase from the comparable period in the previous administration.

Antidumping and countervailing duty laws provide American businesses and workers with an internationally accepted mechanism to seek relief from the harmful effects of the unfair pricing of imports into the United States. Commerce currently maintains 498 antidumping and countervailing duty orders which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) is currently scheduled to make its final injury determinations on or about December 30, 2019. If the ITC makes affirmative final injury determinations, Commerce will issue AD and CVD orders. If the ITC makes negative final determinations of injury, the investigations will be terminated and no orders will be issued.

Click HERE for a fact sheet on today’s decisions.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Enforcement and Compliance unit within the International Trade Administration is responsible for vigorously enforcing U.S. trade law and does so through an impartial, transparent process that abides by international rules and is based on factual evidence provided on the record.

Foreign companies that price their products in the U.S. market below the cost of production or below prices in their home markets are subject to antidumping duties. Companies that receive unfair subsidies from their governments, such as grants, loans, equity infusions, tax breaks, or production inputs, are subject to countervailing duties aimed at directly countering those subsidies.

Posted November 15, 2019

Source: U.S. Department of Commerce