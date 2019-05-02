Applied DNA’s Molecular Tagging Technology To Ensure Authenticity Of Egyptian Cotton

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — May 2, 2019 — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a supplier of PCR-based manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability solutions, announced today it received an order for the implementation of its SigNature® T cotton traceability system in Egypt to indelibly mark two varietals of high-value Egyptian cotton, widely acknowledged to be among the finest in the world. The molecular tag and delivery system have been shipped and cotton tagging is expected to commence within the month. The system, already installed in eight cotton gins worldwide, includes the use of unique SigNature® T molecular tags, internet-based data collection linking evidence of tagging process quality to each bale ID, and bar code scanning of tagged packaged bales for inventory management and tracking. The cotton fiber will be managed with strict protocols throughout the supply chain to ensure purity and traceability.

“With receipt of this order for Egyptian cotton supply chain tagging and testing, we are moving to replicate our success in securing U.S. cotton through its supply chain. Given the uncertainty surrounding the provenance of Egyptian cotton in the marketplace and growing calls for increased transparency and traceability by consumers, brands and industry advocates, the implementation of our SigNature T cotton traceability system endeavors to ensure that the value of Egyptian cotton can be substantiated throughout its supply chain,” said Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA.

According to the Mundi Report, Egypt produced approximately 240 million pounds of cotton in the prior 2018 growing season, just below total U.S. Pima output.

Posted May 2, 2019

Source: Applied DNA Sciences