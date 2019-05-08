Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Expands Production Footprint In Vietnam

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — May 7, 2019 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company”), developer of spider silk based fibers, announced today that, through its subsidiary Prodigy Textiles, the Company has signed a new 5 year lease on a factory, expanding its production footprint in Vietnam. The roughly 50,000 ft2 facility in Quang Nam province is expected to play a major role in supporting the Company’s increasing production capacity of its proprietary recombinant spider silk technologies.

“Our team in Vietnam, led by Mr. Kenneth Le, has done an excellent job of scouting, selecting, and negotiating the terms of this deal. With its close proximity to the necessary mulberry fields, and easy access to shipping ports, this facility will serve as a springboard for Kraig Labs’ introduction of spider silk into the global textile markets,” said COO Jon Rice.

The Company expects to begin transferring its technology into the larger factory from the temporary facility that Prodigy Textiles has been utilizing since December of 2018.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

