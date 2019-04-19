Hyosung Drives Sustainability At Performance Days In Munich

SEOUL, South Korea — April 17, 2019 — To demonstrate its continued commitment to the sports and fashion business, Hyosung is exhibiting for the first time at the leading Performance Days exhibition 8-9 May.

Hyosung will present a collection of specialty recycled fibers – Mipan® regen nylon and regen polyester – along with a selection of fabrics incorporating creora® elastane fibers created to enhance performance and comfort.

“Consumer expectations for their apparel continue to rise, fueling the ongoing trend for multi-purpose products – fibers that are cooling, breathable, moving moisture away from the body and of course are sustainable & recyclable,” says Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Hyosung’s EMEA Marketing Director. “Brands and retailers are also demanding a quicker response to these consumer trends, thus benefiting from our global connections throughout the value chain”.

Echoing the Performance Days exhibition theme “The Beauty of Function”, Hyosung will show fabrics that are multifunctional and also give a fashion “plus” to design. They are practical and environmentally friendly and applicable to outdoor active sportswear, urban adventures and today’s innovative, everyday work wear. The original DNA may have origination from the sports industry, but the benefits are now available to an ever-expanding market – including fashion.

The fabrics are functional as well as beautiful!

Hyosung sustainable collection on display at Performance Days includes:

Mipan® regen 100% pre-consumer recycled nylon – reduces energy consumption. GRS certified.

regen 100% post-consumer recycled polyester – conserves petroleum resources. GRS certified

creora® eco-soft for low heat settable, and soft hand elastane – saving energy

creora® Black dope dyed black elastane – saving water

Hyosung is a major player in providing sustainable solutions and its collaboration with Lenzing is an excellent demonstration of that commitment.

“While we currently have a portfolio of sustainability solutions with recycled Mipan® regen nylon fiber and regen polyester fiber, the partnership with Lenzing allows us to showcase energy saving products like lower heat setting creora® eco-soft elastane blended with the natural fibers consumers demand. We are also working on a range of recycled functional yarns to meet the needs of multi-function and sustainability,” adds Whitmarsh-Knight.

Hyosung will also present its 2020 Megatrends “Connected, beyond”, which focuses on three key themes:

Protect the body & Workwear “connected between body and environment”

Balance between human beings and clothing, Balance between human beings and environment. Apparel is not just an outfit; it should also protect the body from rapidly changing global climate and contaminated air. Previously, there were clear lines between Ready-to-wear, Sportswear and Outdoor wear, but nowadays there is no boundary among them. People want both fashion and function. This trend leads outdoor brands to make outerwear designed for commuters and fashion brands to add function to daily wear, even for luxury-fashion apparel.

ECO-nomy “connected with responsible thinking”

Sustainability is not just a concept but business now. Brands will need to evolve to create more circular business models to win consumers as they are become more interested in the transparent process of sustainable materials and sustainable designs.

It’s time to Design Nature and Circulation.

Spotlight “connected with fashion trend -embrace neo-futuristic”

Design and colors inspired from virtual reality or radical spirit will be applied to sportswear, which now share the code with fashion daily wear.

Liquid iridescence, Shine –Metallic / Rubber / Satin, Chalky finish / Pre-Dirtied

For more information, visit Hyosung at Performance Days, Munich 8-9 May 2019 Hall C6 Stand N21

Posted April 19, 2019

Source: Hyosung