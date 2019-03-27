SYFA’s Nominating Committee Announces Proposed Slate Of Officers And Directors

ARLINGTON, Va.— March 26, 2019 — SYFA’s Nominating Committee is pleased to present the membership with the following proposed slate of officers and directors. Please plan to attend the business session of the upcoming Spring Conference at the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel 3315 Scott Futrell Drive Charlotte, NC 28208 on April 26, 2019 at 8:00am where a vote will be held.
Officers 2019-2021
President
- Dan Sistrunk
1st Vice President
- Hardy Sullivan
2nd Vice President
- Jim Netzel
Secretary/Treasurer
- Alasdair Carmichael
Directors 2019-2021
- Meredith Boyd
- Kim Hall
- Celeste Ramsey
- Chris Schultz
- Stan Pendergrass
Immediate Past President
- Machell Apple
- Roger Crossfield
Publications/Publicity/Archives Chairman
- Alasdair Carmichael
Membership Chairman
- John Amirtharaj
Conference Chairman
- Jerry Eskew
Managing Director
- Rodney D. Turner
Posted March 27, 2019
Source: SYFA