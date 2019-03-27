SYFA’s Nominating Committee Announces Proposed Slate Of Officers And Directors

ARLINGTON, Va.— March 26, 2019 — SYFA’s Nominating Committee is pleased to present the membership with the following proposed slate of officers and directors. Please plan to attend the business session of the upcoming Spring Conference at the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel 3315 Scott Futrell Drive Charlotte, NC 28208 on April 26, 2019 at 8:00am where a vote will be held.

Officers 2019-2021

President

  • Dan Sistrunk

1st Vice President

  • Hardy Sullivan

2nd Vice President

  • Jim Netzel

Secretary/Treasurer

  • Alasdair Carmichael

Directors 2019-2021

  • Meredith Boyd
  • Kim Hall
  • Celeste Ramsey
  • Chris Schultz
  • Stan Pendergrass

Immediate Past President

  • Machell Apple
  • Roger Crossfield

Publications/Publicity/Archives Chairman

  • Alasdair Carmichael

Membership Chairman

  • John Amirtharaj

Conference Chairman

  • Jerry Eskew

Managing Director

  • Rodney D. Turner

Posted March 27, 2019

Source: SYFA

