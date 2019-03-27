SYFA’s Nominating Committee Announces Proposed Slate Of Officers And Directors

ARLINGTON, Va.— March 26, 2019 — SYFA’s Nominating Committee is pleased to present the membership with the following proposed slate of officers and directors. Please plan to attend the business session of the upcoming Spring Conference at the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel 3315 Scott Futrell Drive Charlotte, NC 28208 on April 26, 2019 at 8:00am where a vote will be held.

Officers 2019-2021

President

Dan Sistrunk

1st Vice President

Hardy Sullivan

2nd Vice President

Jim Netzel

Secretary/Treasurer

Alasdair Carmichael

Directors 2019-2021

Meredith Boyd

Kim Hall

Celeste Ramsey

Chris Schultz

Stan Pendergrass

Immediate Past President

Machell Apple

Roger Crossfield

Publications/Publicity/Archives Chairman

Alasdair Carmichael

Membership Chairman

John Amirtharaj

Conference Chairman

Jerry Eskew

Managing Director

Rodney D. Turner

Posted March 27, 2019

Source: SYFA