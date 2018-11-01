Unifi Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

GREENSBORO, N.C. — October 31, 2018 — Unifi, Inc., an innovator in recycled and synthetic yarns, today announced that the board of directors had approved a new stock repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $50 million of the Company’s common stock. Stock repurchases will be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, through private transactions or block trades. The timing and amount of repurchases will depend on market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. This stock repurchase program is discretionary and has no expiration date. The board of directors also terminated the Company’s prior stock repurchase program, which was approved by the board in April 2014.

Posted November 1, 2018

Source: Unifi, Inc.