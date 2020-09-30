Nufabrx Opens Innovation Center With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

By Jim Kaufmann, Contributing Editor

Conover, N.C.-based Nufabrx recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to formally christen its new Innovation Center, which is located at manufacturing partner Bossong Hosiery Mills in Asheboro, N.C. Jordan Schindler, Nufabrx founder and CEO, and Huntley Bossong, president of Bossong Hosiery Mills, cut the ribbon together to signify the opening. Tours of Bossong’s manufacturing area and the Innovation Center, where a table display of Nufabrx’s current product offerings were on display, followed along with a luncheon featuring a presentation by Schindler focused on the Nufabrx journey.

Founded in 2011, Nufabrx developed a proprietary biomaterial platform that embeds active ingredients into textiles. The company produces treated yarns at its Conover location at the Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC), while simultaneously developing product applications specific to each yarn’s performance properties. Embedded active ingredients include medications, supplements and vitamins, which respond to temperature and moisture and are released when in contact with the wearer’s skin. Schindler spoke very highly of his collaboration with MSC: “We would not be where we are today without the connections and talents that MSC afforded us.”

The Innovation Center at Bossong is configured as a clean room with the appropriate control systems. It expands Nufabrx’s production capability as well as shortens the production cycle and increases speed-to-market for its products.

Bossong Hosiery was founded in 1927 and has been actively participating in developing and producing the Nufabrx branded products, which it also packages and ships. Current offerings include a variety of branded compression sleeves with capsaicin for pain relief and the new Soliscia reusable face mask. Products in development include athleisure garments and maternity wear.

Bossong’s Medical Division is ISO 13485 certified and FDA registered for Class 1 and 2 medical devices, which helps Nufabrx maintain a controlled process from the application of its proprietary technology to the yarn throughout manufacturing, final assembly of finished product and packaging.

“We work well together, and it’s really developed into a true partnership,” Schindler said of the growing relationship with Bossong, now in its second year. “The Soliscia mask is a great example of this partnership as it literally took 48 hours to turn this mask from a concept idea into a viable product ready for manufacturing.” The new mask is a multi-layered, knit-to-shape construction. It features Nufabrx shea butter yarns to improve comfort and wearability, as well as CuTEC® copper yarns to deter bacterial growth.

When asked about future opportunities, Scott Fogleman, Nufabrx’s vice president of product and technical innovation, offered: “With this technology, the possibilities are endless!”

September/October 2020