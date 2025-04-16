India’s Sports Textiles Industry To Step Into Spotlight With The Launch Of ‘Sporttech Pavilion’ At Techtextil India 2025

MUMBAI / MAHARASHTRA — April 14, 2025 — Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and Concept N Strategies has announced partnership to introduce ‘Sporttech pavilion’ – a dedicated area showcasing sports and activewear textiles and accessories under Techtextil India 2025. It is a premier platform dedicated to the rapidly expanding sports and fitness textiles at Techtextil India 2025.

This strategic alliance aims to provide a major boost to the segment aiming to showcase innovations in speciality fabrics, yarns, sportswear and gear, high-performance textiles and sustainable materials, generating remarkable opportunities for the entire textile universe, especially, for sportswear brands.

The Indian sports and fitness textiles sector are transforming remarkably, driven by the evolving consumer lifestyles, advanced material innovations and growing government support. Amidst this backdrop, this partnership marks a significant leap of growth for the specialised textiles segment, which is envisioned as a game-changer in the Indian sports and activewear market.

The demand for cutting-edge moisture-wicking fabrics, compression wear, breathable textiles and sustainable sports and fitness fabrics are at an all-time high. Rising health consciousness consumers and increasing appetite for high-performance sportswear, are also contributing to the growing demand. This makes Techtextil India 2025 the perfect launchpad for this specialised segment. This collaboration seamlessly aligns with the growing push for self-reliance in textile manufacturing, bundled with the Indian government’s focus on technical textile innovations and expanding domestic production capabilities. Industry leaders are recognising this as the perfect time to showcase national innovations in fitness textiles on the global stage of Techtextil India.

Adding to this, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, mentioned: “With our global Texpertise network and established expertise in trade fairs, Techtextil India has always served as a launchpad for emerging textile innovations. ‘Sporttech Pavilion’ is a natural extension of this vision offering a focused space for sports and performance textiles, an industry that is witnessing phenomenal growth worldwide. This will be beneficial to the manufacturers as well as to the buyers giving them direct access to the latest technologies that will shape the next generation of sports and fitness apparel.”

Speaking about this strategic collaboration, Mr Kishan Daga, Anchor Founder, Concepts N Strategies, stated: “India’s fitness and sports textile industry is on the brink of a breakthrough, and ‘Sporttech Pavilion’ will be instrumental in accelerating its growth. India can produce high-quality performance-driven sportswear and gear and it is gaining traction. And with this initiative, we aim to offer a world-class platform dedicated to the segment where Indian manufacturers can showcase their capabilities to a global audience.”

Industry figures highlight growth of this segment:

The Indian sportswear market: valued at USD 10.2 million in 2024

Expected to reach USD 16.6 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2025-2033* 1 according to a recent report by IMARC Group.

according to a recent report by IMARC Group. Global sportswear market size was valued at USD 206.64 billion in 2024.

Expected to reach USD 350.45 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period*2.

This segment will see an expansion of the exhibitor profile with inclusion of:

Sports textile material producers including compression fabrics, breathable textiles, suppliers of sustainable and recycled textiles suitable for sports equipment and gear manufacturers

Producers of sports and fitness equipment with an emphasis on textile-based products like: yoga mats, fitness bands, straps, & etc

Accessories and footwear manufacturers for products like gloves, bands headgear and socks using innovative materials; manufacturers and brands showcasing new textile technologies in sports footwear and performance shoes

Smart textile manufacturers producing materials embedded with sensors for fitness tracking; chemical suppliers for sports textiles

Producers of finishing chemicals that enhance performance e.g. anti-odour, UV protection, water-repellent coatings

Manufacturers of various fitness textiles and activewear materials and textile machinery manufacturers, equipment suppliers, suppliers of technology for fabric testing, dyeing, and finishing for sportswear and more.

With such an extensive product showcase, the expo aims to attract visitors from major sportswear retailers and distributors, product developers, fitness enthusiasts, fashion designers, research and development professionals, textile institutes, sourcing specialists and other professionals from the textile spectrum looking for the next big breakthrough in the segment. The dedicated space for Sporttech Pavilion will serve as a powerful business catalyst connecting material innovators, sportswear brands and textile manufacturers with national and international sourcing leaders

By leveraging Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India’s extensive global reach and industry expertise, Sporttech Pavilion will facilitate international market penetration for Indian brands while attracting advanced solutions from the global leaders in sports textiles. Besides this, Techtextil India 2025 will open-up the floor for deeper and more relevant business interactions and enable the exhibitors to tap the expanding market with a special focus on medical textiles through the second edition of MEDITEX in association with the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA).

This landmark collaboration between Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and Concept N Strategies signifies a step towards showcasing India’s strength in the global sports textile market besides various technical textiles and medical textiles.

Sources:

*1 – IMARC Group

*2 – Fortune Business Insights

Posted: April 16, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd