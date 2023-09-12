Pantone Color Institute Releases The Pantone Fashion Color Trend Report® Spring/Summer 2024 For New York Fashion Week 

CARLSTADT, N.J. — September 7, 2023 — Pantone LLC, the global authority on color and provider of professional color standards for the design industries, today released the Pantone Fashion Color Trend Report® Spring/Summer 2024 edition for New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Published for the fashion industry by the Pantone Color Institute, the trend forecasting and color consultancy, this season’s report features the top ten standout colors, as well as five new core classics we can expect to see as fashion designers introduce their new spring/summer collections.

According to the Pantone Color Institute, the chosen colors for NYFW Spring/Summer 2024 are infused with a hint of nostalgia yet at the same time speak to transformation as we embrace a more positive way of living. A new sense of freedom is reflected in this palette of evocative yet familiar tones that open the door to the exploration of our creative potential and to re-visualize the future. With the desire for personal self-expression at the center of fashion, feelings of joy and comfort come through in the colors we engage with as we boldly enter this new era.

“Colors for NYFW Spring/Summer 2024 inspire feelings of release. Opening the imagination and amplifying and liberating our own unique artistic spirit, they enable us to express ourselves in more inventive ways”, said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. “A harmonious mix of familiar shades infused with a contemporary edge, colors for NYFW Spring/Summer 2024 introduce a new interpretation of current times as memories of the past and a glimpse of the future bring hope for the present”.

About the NYFW Spring/Summer 2024 Color Palette:

A range of lively colors inspire personalized self-expression and feelings of freedom.

PANTONE 18-1355 Rooibos Tea TCX: Rooibos Tea, a full-bodied red imbued with rich, woody notes.

PANTONE 17-1461 Orangeade TCX: A sweet and mildly tangy red-orange hue, Orangeade has a fruity citrus touch.

PANTONE 17-0220 Watercress TCX: Watercress, a refreshing peppery green with a sprightly presence.

PANTONE 15-1435 Desert Flower TCX: Desert Flower is a warm and engaging pink whose blooms thrive under the sun.

PANTONE 15-4030 Chambray Blue TCX: Chambray Blue, a brightened denim blue infused with an easy vitality.

PANTONE 14-3812 Pastel Lilac TCX: A soft and powdery lavender hue, Pastel Lilac is suggestive of a sweet aroma.

PANTONE 18-3932 Marlin TCX: Marlin, an aquatic blue native to tropical and temperate waters.

PANTONE 12-0736 Lemon Drop TCX: Sugar coated Lemon Drop is filled with zest.

PANTONE 16-5938 Mint TCX: Mint, a cooling mentholated green that is a breath of fresh air.

PANTONE 15-4722 Capri TCX: Vibrant Capri is a bright blue hue reminiscent of the azure colored waters of the blue grotto.

About the NYFW Spring/Summer 2024 New Classics:

Reliable core tones infused with a contemporary edge create new visions of tradition.

PANTONE 11-4001 TCX Brilliant White: Clean, crisp, and pristine Brilliant White is

PANTONE 14-1305 TCX Mushroom: temperature and tone.

PANTONE 14-4104 TCX Northern Droplet: A rainy day gray, Northern Droplet promises a quiet respite.

PANTONE 18-4006 TCX Quiet Shade: Quiet Shade, a shadowy gray that offers a protective shelter.

PANTONE 16-1317 TCX Brush: A utilitarian khaki hue, Brush provides a natural blend to its surroundings.

Posted: September 12, 2023

Source: Pantone