Yarn Expo Autumn 2026 To Spotlight Diverse Global Exhibitors Amid Evolving Yarn And Fibre Demand

SHANGHAI — July 23, 2026 — As the backbone of the global apparel value chain, the yarn and fibre sector is evolving in response to rising expectations around sustainability, performance, and production efficiency. Against this backdrop, Yarn Expo Autumn will return to Shanghai from 25 to 27 August, bringing together a strong international selection of exhibitors serving a wide range of downstream applications, from apparel and home textiles to medical and industrial uses. With exhibitors set to showcase products spanning natural, synthetic, and blended materials, the fair will once again offer buyers valuable access to diverse sourcing options at one platform, reflecting both the breadth of today’s global market and the industry’s continued shift towards more sustainable development.

Global demand for textile raw materials continues to rise, with fibre production expected to grow from 132 million tonnes to 169 million tonnes by 2030[1], pointing to sustained sourcing needs across the industry. As the market develops, sourcing priorities are becoming more varied, with buyers seeking materials that can respond to shifting demand across both mainstream and specialised applications. In line with this, the fair will feature a wide array of exhibitors aligned with the market’s growing emphasis on quality, product differentiation, and more responsible sourcing practices – such as the performance apparel sector increasingly turning to cotton, cellulose, plant-based fibres, regenerated textile fibres, and wool as functional alternatives[2].

Leading global exhibitors highlight sourcing diversity

This year, the fair will welcome a diverse lineup of leading international exhibitors, with participants from different countries bringing distinct expertise across the yarn and fibre sector. Among them are PT. Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk from Indonesia and The Lurex from the UK, joined by other notable suppliers spanning different product focuses and market strengths. Reinforcing the fair’s global profile, the offering presents varied sourcing opportunities across multiple segments, from quality cotton, flax and wool to high-performance recycled polyester. Featured exhibitors include:

Cotton Council International (CCI) (USA): the global export promotion arm of U.S. cotton, CCI promotes high-quality American cotton and cotton yarns to international spinners, mills, and brands. Recognised for their strength, consistency, and sustainability credentials, US cotton products are widely used across apparel, home, and technical textiles.

Importeer International Company Limited (Vietnam): specialising in raw cotton, cotton fibre, and yarns, Importeer International serves textile mills and yarn manufacturers across Vietnam and Southeast Asia. The company focuses on quality cotton suitable for spinning high-performance yarns and is an active member of the Vietnam Cotton & Yarn Association (VCOSA), underlining its strong connection to the regional industry. Its offerings are backed by an emphasis on reliable supply, product performance, and sustainable cotton sourcing.

Perino by Woolyarns (New Zealand): specialises in premium blended yarns made from New Zealand’s high-quality wool and brushtail possum fibres. Its range includes merino, crossbred, and specialty wool yarns for knitting, weaving, and commercial textile applications. Known for quality, durability, and natural properties, Woolyarns serves both craft and industrial markets globally.

Sematex For Flax Products (Egypt): produces and exports high-quality flax fibres, flax yarns, and linen products. Its offering includes scutched flax, hackled flax, wet-spun and dry-spun flax yarns, and linen yarns for apparel, home textiles, and technical applications, with a strong focus on quality, consistency, strong durability and eco-friendly characteristics.

Toray Industries Inc (Japan): a global leader in advanced materials, the company is renowned for its high-performance polyester (Tetoron™) and nylon yarns, as well as functional textiles and sustainable recycled fibres. Its innovations include moisture-wicking, anti-microbial, and high-tenacity yarns for apparel, sportswear, and industrial applications, supported by a longstanding commitment to sustainability.

Speaking at the previous edition, Mr Jimad Khan, International Sales & Marketing Manager at Perino by Woolyarns, reflected on the fair’s role in fostering sector-wide exchange: “We focus on natural fibres, with demand increasing due to European traceability legislation and China’s emphasis on quality. Our debut at Yarn Expo Autumn has been positive, with strong interest, enquiries, and sample requests. The fair is important for connecting with the entire supply chain, from fibre suppliers to weavers and fabric producers, supporting our product development.”

Yarn Expo Autumn will be held concurrently with Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition, CHIC, and PH Value. The four fairs will bring the fibre and yarn, apparel fabrics and accessories, fashion, and knitted garments industries together under one roof, with the resultant synergy allowing exhibitors and buyers to maximise their business opportunities.

Yarn Expo Autumn is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT. For further information, please visit: www.yarn-expo-autumn.com.

The upcoming edition of Yarn Expo Autumn will be held from 25 – 27 August 2026.

Posted: July 26, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd