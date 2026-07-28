The Biomimicry Institute: Case Studies Show What Fashion’s Circularity Conversation Is Missing

SEATTLE, WA — July 28, 2026 — The Biomimicry Institute recently released the completed case studies from its Nature of Fashion: Design for Transformation initiative, a multi-year program that asked a single question: what would it take for the fashion industry to handle its own waste the way nature handles decomposition?

Every year, biological systems on Earth build and break down an estimated 100 billion tonnes of cellulose1, the essential structural material of plant life, as a routine part of how ecosystems function. The global fashion industry, by comparison, produces around 110 million tonnes of textile fiber a year and discards almost the exact same amount – most of it destined for landfill, incineration, or informal dumping grounds far from where it is made. Nature treats breakdown as the start of a new cycle; fashion treats it as the end of the line.

These three case studies map a different path, one the initiative calls a shift from take-make-waste to break-down to build-up.

In Ghana, The Or Foundation’s work centers on environmental justice and ecological accountability at Kantamanto Market, one of the world’s largest secondhand clothing hubs. Their documentation of the Korle Lagoon ecosystem offers a community-grounded account of what happens when the fashion industry’s discards concentrate in a single place, and what the lagoon’s own biological systems are already revealing about the limits of the current model.

In the Netherlands, Circle Economy has coordinated a hub of innovators, including BioFashionTech, EV Biotech, TNO, and ErdoTex, around a staged pathway that routes hard-to-recycle textile waste through enzymatic hydrolysis, fermentation, and gasification, producing usable outputs including biodegradable PHA bioplastics.

In Germany, the Beneficial Design Institute has developed processes that transform mixed textile waste into biocompatible materials, including PHB via bacterial fermentation, designed to break down safely in soil, water, human body and beyond.

“Decomposition is the piece missing from the circular economy conversation,” said Asha Singhal, Director of Nature of Fashion at the Biomimicry Institute. “In nature, decomposition is what actually closes the loop, turning one process’s discards into the next process’s raw material. Fashion doesn’t have an equivalent step yet. These pilots are early, real attempts to build one in, not as a fallback once recycling hits its limits, but as a parallel strategy from the start.”

Amanda Sturgeon, CEO, The Biomimicry Institute

“Nature has been refining decomposition for 3.8 billion years, and it treats breakdown as the beginning of the next cycle, not the end of the last one. What these three pilots show is that fashion can do the same. The technology exists, the biology exists, and our job now is to make sure the industry designs for transformation from the start.”

Katia Osei, Head of Environmental Justice, The Or Foundation

“At the heart of Accra lies Kantamanto Market, one of the world’s largest hubs for secondhand clothing remanufacturing and recirculation. The market provides a critical service of giving clothing a second life within a broken fashion industry built on overproduction, planned obsolescence, and exploitative trade flows. The compounded crisis of overflowing textiles in a city with an under-resourced linear waste management system makes it clear that nature pays the ultimate price, however, the area’s microbial communities are evolving to metabolize synthetic polymers once thought indestructible, turning a site of crisis into an unprecedented Living Lab.”

Pro. Friederike von Wedel-Parlow, Founder and Director, Beneficial Design Institute

“The Nature of Fashion: Design for Transformation initiative embodies the Beneficial Design Institutes vision of positive fashion,” said Prof. Friederike von Wedel-Parlow, Founder and Director of the Beneficial Design Institute. “Germany, Europe’s largest fashion market with a 64% textile collection rate, provides ideal conditions for this transformation. 250 biotechnology firms, deep circular economy expertise, and established textile infrastructure position the region to uniquely pioneer Europe’s future.”

The completed case studies are available here:

biomimicry.org/innovation/nature-of-fashion/pilot-projects/

Posted: July 28, 2026

Source: The Biomimicry Institute