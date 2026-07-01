Statement From PLASTICS President And CEO On USMCA Negotiations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — July 1, 2026 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) President and CEO Matt Seaholm today issued the following statement:

“As we reach today’s milestone in the review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the Plastics Industry Association supports continued engagement among the United States, Mexico and Canada to preserve and strengthen an agreement that has become foundational to North American manufacturing.

USMCA provides the certainty businesses need to invest, innovate and build resilient supply chains across North America. For the U.S. plastics industry, Mexico and Canada are our two largest export markets, purchasing nearly $19.8 billion and $14.3 billion in U.S. plastics products annually. Those trading relationships support American manufacturing, sustain high-quality jobs and strengthen industries ranging from healthcare and food packaging to automotive and construction.

As global competition intensifies, a strong and modernized USMCA will help ensure North America remains the world’s most competitive manufacturing region. We look forward to working with the administration and policymakers to strengthen the agreement, expand opportunities for American manufacturers, and provide the long-term certainty businesses need to grow, invest and create jobs here at home.”

Posted: Revised July 1, 2026

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)