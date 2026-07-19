Meadow Grove Research Joins The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland— July 15, 2026 — Meadow Grove Research is a commodity research firm specializing in supply, demand, and trade analysis in cotton and other soft commodities. Providing clarity to the complex nature of the global fiber supply chain is one of our most formidable services. We thrive on customer engagement and providing the best framework for critical decisions

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, commented: “At ITMF we are delighted to welcome Meadow Grove Research as a new Corporate Member of ITMF. It shows that ITMF offers a platform for the entire textile value chain comprising all segments of the very long value chain from fiber down to finished textile products.

“To better understand the changing dynamics of the global textile value chain, it is important companies and associations to have access to specialized service providers. In return, the ITMF platform offers its members a variety of unique statistics, reports, surveys, etc. as well as access to companies and associations around the world at conference, workshops, webinars or excursions, that helps to get a better understanding of developments and changes along the global value chain.”

Mr. Chris Kramedjian, Managing Director of Meadow Grove Research, commented that “we are honored to join such a distinguished organization and provide a unique perspective to the ITMF community.”

For more information about the Meadow Grove Research,

please go to:https://mgr-cotton.com/

For more information about ITMF, please go to www.itmf.org and/or contact secretariat@itmf.org.

Posted: July 19, 2026

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)