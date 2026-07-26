ITMF: International Textile Industry Statistics — Consolidation Amidst Difficult Market Conditions

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — July 24, 2026 — The International Textile Manufacturer Federation (www.itmf.org) has published its International Textile Industry Statistics (ITIS) on productive capacity and raw materials consumption in the short-staple organized (spinning mill-) sector in virtually all textile-producing countries in the world.

ITMF continuously improves the capacity and consumption time series to reflect the industry’s structure. The results for the year 2024 freshly came out as part of this ongoing revision. The estimated global number of installed short-staple spindles shrunk to 219 Mio units and the number of installed open-end rotors reached 9.6 Mio, experiencing a slight decrease since 2023 (see Fig. 1 and 2). The number of installed air-jet spindles kept rising and was still dominated by China. The dynamics at world level denote a slow substitution to technologies with increased performance.

The number of shuttle-less looms installed was stable in 2024 (1.67 Mio, +0.3%, see Fig. 3). 83% of all looms were installed in Asia and Oceania. Total raw material consumption in the short-staple organized sector slightly decreased to 42 Mio tons despite consumption of cellulosic and synthetic fibres slightly rising (see Fig. 4).

Posted: July 26, 2026

Source: The International Textile Manufacturer Federation (ITMF)