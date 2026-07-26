SHANGHAI — July 24, 2026 — Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn Edition 2026 is preparing to welcome global exhibitors from across the home textiles industry, including a new wave of industry players joining key product segments, set to stimulate the fair’s offering. From 18 – 20 August at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the fair will also feature a series of fringe events designed to offer fresh design inspiration, market intelligence and business opportunities. Building on this impetus, the fair will present a broader and more layered sourcing landscape, with an increasing number of new exhibitors across bedding, upholstery and sofa fabrics, and wall décor. Together, these elements enable buyers to explore greater variety, innovation, and cross-segment solutions in one platform.

Commenting on the upcoming show, Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “This edition will highlight the continued dynamism of the home textiles industry, with our expansive lineup of exhibitors and expert speakers unlocking a diverse range of product categories and innovations. As market demand evolves, the fair aims to cater to new preferences, bringing together cutting-edge materials, forward-looking design, and sustainable solutions, enabling industry players to discover new trends, exchange insights and capture new opportunities.”

Among the new participants, several from various sub-sectors will showcase a range of innovations, including:

Bedding:

The Cozynest Company (Korea) (6.1H B30) – the best-selling bedding brand in Korea’s department stores, with more than 40 years of premium innovation. At the fair, Cozynest will unveil its signature All-in-One Quilt, a lightweight, hygienic and machine-washable alternative to traditional duvet systems, together with its EarthWool Series and Bio-Cotton Series.

– the best-selling bedding brand in Korea’s department stores, with more than 40 years of premium innovation. At the fair, Cozynest will unveil its signature All-in-One Quilt, a lightweight, hygienic and machine-washable alternative to traditional duvet systems, together with its EarthWool Series and Bio-Cotton Series. Antonio Salgado & Ca Lda (Portugal) (6.1H 32) – specialises in premium home textiles including bedding, throws, cushions and decorative fabrics, with a strong focus on jacquard weaving and sustainable production. The company offers private label and OEM solutions using organic cotton, European flax linen, wool and other sustainable fibres.

Other featured exhibitors in this category include Anhui Xiazhen Down & Feather Co Ltd (6.1H F91), Jiangsu Rayfull Ecological Technology Co Ltd (6.1H F21), and Nantong Jibubu Textile Technology Co Ltd (6.1H F12), all hailing from China.

Upholstery and sofa fabrics:

Green City Textile Co Ltd (Taiwan) (5.1H A28) – produces cooling-yarn fabrics, pet-friendly fabrics, chenille woven textures and solvent-free synthetic leather collections. The range combines water-repellent and stain-resistant performance with European-inspired aesthetics.

– produces cooling-yarn fabrics, pet-friendly fabrics, chenille woven textures and solvent-free synthetic leather collections. The range combines water-repellent and stain-resistant performance with European-inspired aesthetics. New Tex Cambodia Weaving & Dyeing Technology Co Ltd (Cambodia) (6.1H C76) – its manufacturing base in the well-established Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone ensures reliable operations. As one of the early movers integrating weaving and dyeing capacity in Southeast Asia, the company’s complete production lines consistently serve global brands’ supply chains.

Other featured exhibitors in this category include All Rich Fore-Front Ltd (Hong Kong) (6.1H C48) and Suzhou YiFan Textile Co Ltd (China) (5.1H A65).

Wall décor:

Shaoxing Suxiang Decoration Materials Co Ltd (China) (5.1H C12) – set to launch new solid-colour and decorative background textile wall coverings. The seamless nature of these coverings eliminates the risk of curling or fraying, improving product lifespan and aesthetics. Additionally, thicker and more textured specialty yarns can be used to enhance the fabric’s expressive qualities.

– set to launch new solid-colour and decorative background textile wall coverings. The seamless nature of these coverings eliminates the risk of curling or fraying, improving product lifespan and aesthetics. Additionally, thicker and more textured specialty yarns can be used to enhance the fabric’s expressive qualities. Hangzhou Cyan Stone Trading Co Ltd (China) (5.1H C25) – presents a portfolio of home furnishing brands spanning curtains and fabrics, wallpapers and wall coverings, murals and artisanal paints, carpets, decorative art, furniture, lighting, home textiles and home fragrances.

Fringe events to inspire new designs and market dialogue

The fair’s fringe programme adds further value by combining trend forecasting, design exchange and market-focused dialogue, offering practical insights for product development and international expansion.

The fair continues to offer a platform that enables both exhibitors and buyers to respond proactively to evolving global demand – encapsulated by the show’s refreshed fringe programme, themed Palette, Connector, Go-Green, NextGen. The corresponding trend area brings together textile craftsmanship and future-oriented innovation through a balance of tactility, movement and architectural calm. The space will mirror the direction, where raw, human lines meet material honesty and digital precision, creating a visual narrative around circularity, technology and connection within a clear textile context.

Highlights include a trend presentation by NellyRodi™ Agency’s Global Creative Director Ms Cécile Rosenstrauch (France), alongside her guided exploration of the trend area’s emerging colour and material directions; a group panel led by Mr Shen Lei discussing city growth, regeneration and circularity; the Designers’ Tour, led by Order Studio founder Mr Byron Lee, allowing interior designers to explore products with real-life applications; and a seminar by Mr Adriano Tadeu Barbosa (Brazil), focusing on opportunities and market entry strategies in Latin America.

Complementing these will be the Furniture & Home Textiles Go Global Summit, addressing cross-border expansion and business matchmaking, and other sessions exploring how AI and digital technologies are shaping the future of textile manufacturing.

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn Edition is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Home Textile Association (CHTA).

To find out more, please visit: www.intertextilehome.com.

Posted: July 26, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd