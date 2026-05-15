Precision Textiles West Coast Facility Reports Production Gains,  Strong Mattress Burn Test Results

FAIRFIELD, NJ — May 13, 2026 — Precision Textiles, a component supplier to the bedding industry, is reporting strong operational momentum at its Arizona manufacturing and distribution facility, highlighted by recent full-scale open-flame mattress burn test results that underscore the performance and reliability of materials produced at the site. As demand continues to grow across its customer base, the facility is operating at a high level of efficiency and is well-positioned to support this growth.

The 60,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse operations were established to support increasing demand while positioning production closer to its West Coast customers. Since opening in 2021, the facility has become an important part of Precision Textiles U.S. footprint, producing both FR and non-FR highloft solutions used in mattress panels and borders, along with a range of additional products, including Endure® FR stitchbond, IQ Fit® GlassFree socks and caps, FR-backed laminated borders, and PurLoft® Organic batting.

The team demonstrated that quality and performance have remained top priorities. During a day of full-scale mattress burn testing conducted in February, multiple latex mattresses incorporating PurLoft® Organic, produced at the West Coast facility, were evaluated under CFR 1633, including several constructions with elevated fuel loads. These represent some of the more demanding test scenarios, and the results confirmed consistent performance across a range of challenging builds.

With deep technical expertise in CFR 1633 compliance, Precision Textiles helps mattress manufacturers avoid costly mistakes and navigate complex flammability requirements with confidence, backed by full-scale open-flame burn test results for challenging, high-fuel-load applications.

“The Arizona facility is doing exactly what we built it to do,” said Keith Martin, vice president of Precision Textiles. “We’re seeing strong production output, high efficiency, and consistent product performance. Just as important, we’re in a great position to support additional volume and respond quickly to our West Coast customers.”

The operation, which began with a team of 11, has continued to expand by adding two more personnel while maintaining a highly organized production environment focused on efficiency and product consistency. When the plant first opened, it was shipping about two truckloads of product daily to meet demand, and the company will now exceed that as production continues to increase.

The West Coast location is part of a broader strategy to align manufacturing capacity and responsiveness with customer demand, reduce freight costs, and shorten lead times.

Precision Textiles supplies innovative materials solutions used across the bedding and other industries, with a focus on performance, scalability, and responsible manufacturing. The company has decades of experience in the bedding industry and was named Best Component Supplier in a 2024 Reader Ranking Survey. The company has long been committed to developing innovative solutions that not only meet the highest standards of safety and quality but also contribute to a healthier planet.

For more information about Precision Textiles, visit https://www.precisiontextiles-usa.com/

Posted: May 15, 2026

Source: Precision Textiles