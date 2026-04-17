U.S. Textile Industry Demonstrates Resilience Amid Global Disruptions, Secures Major Policy Wins, Delivers State Of The U.S. Textile Industry Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. — April 16, 2026 — National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) Chairman Chuck Hall delivered the trade association’s State of the Industry overview at NCTO’s 22nd Annual Meeting on April 16.

Mr. Hall’s speech outlined (I) the U.S. textile industry’s major challenges and policy achievements last year, (2) the strategic importance of the U.S. textile supply chain to the economy and national security, and (3) NCTO’s 2026 policy priorities for domestic textile manufacturers.

A link to the NCTO chairman’s remarks as prepared for delivery are included here along with a link to a data infographic prepared by NCTO illustrating the current economic status of the U.S. textile industry.

Mr. Hall is President and CEO of Barnet, a technical textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

NCTO’s annual meeting was held April 14-16 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Posted: April 17, 2026

Source: National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)