Textiles Recycling Expo USA Arrives In Just Two Weeks As North America’s First Dedicated Textile Recycling Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — April 14, 2026 — With just two weeks to go, anticipation is building for the launch of Textiles Recycling Expo USA, the first dedicated exhibition and conference focused entirely on textile recycling in North America, taking place on April 29–30, 2026 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Registration is free and available here: https://events.amiplastics.com/textiles-recycling-expo-usa

This landmark event will bring together 95+ exhibitors and 50+ expert speakers from across the global textile value chain, showcasing the technologies, strategies, and innovations driving the future of textile circularity.

Across two packed days, visitors can expect:

A large-scale exhibition featuring the latest textile recycling technologies and solutions

A high-level conference program addressing regulation, innovation, and industry challenges

Direct access to global decision-makers across brands, recyclers, policymakers, and technology providers

Practical insight into scalable approaches to reducing textile waste and advancing circularity

As the final countdown begins, the Expo represents a major milestone for the industry. With registration completely free, now is the time for professionals across the textile, recycling, waste, apparel, footwear, and sustainability sectors to secure their place and take part in this first-of-its-kind gathering.

This is a unique opportunity to see the sector’s most important conversations, technologies, and partnerships come together under one roof – and to be part of shaping what comes next.

Event Details:

Textiles Recycling Expo USA

April 29–30, 2026

Charlotte Convention Center, North Carolina

Register for free: https://events.amiplastics.com/textiles-recycling-expo-usa

Posted: April 14, 2026

Source: AMI – Applied Market Information Ltd.