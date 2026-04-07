SGS To Showcase Absorbent Hygiene Product Solutions At INDEX 2026 In Geneva

BAAR, Switzerland — April 7, 2026 — SGS, a inspection and certification company, will participate in INDEX™ 2026, the premier international event for the nonwovens industry, taking place from May 19-22, 2026, at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland.

Held triennially, INDEX brings together key stakeholders from across the global nonwovens value chain, including raw material suppliers, technology providers, converters and brand owners. The event serves as a central platform for innovation, knowledge exchange and business development within the industry.

SGS experts will be available at booth 1402 throughout the event, showcasing their comprehensive range of services supporting the development, safety and performance of nonwoven and absorbent hygiene products, including the latest advancements in performance testing. They will also highlight their extensive chemical, microbiological and regulatory testing capabilities, with solutions covering the full product life cycle – from R&D to market launch.

“With increasing regulatory complexity and growing consumer expectations around safety, performance and sustainability, manufacturers require reliable partners to support innovation and compliance,” said Cédric Schoorens, Technical Expert. “Our presence at INDEX 2026 reflects our commitment to helping clients bring high-quality, safe and sustainable products to market more efficiently.”

Discover more about INDEX 2026 and SGS’s full range of solutions visit:

https://www.sgs.com/en/events/2026/05/index-2026-meet-sgs-in-geneva

Posted: April 7, 2026

Source: SGS