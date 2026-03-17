Azerbaijan Textile Association (ATA)  Becomes Member Of ITMF

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — MARCH 16, 2026 — The Azerbaijan Textile Association (ATA) has officially become a Member Association of the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), further strengthening Azerbaijan’s integration into the global textile value chain.

Founded to represent and promote the interests of Azerbaijan’s textile and apparel industry, ATA plays a key role in sector development, policy dialogue, capacity building, and international cooperation. By joining ITMF, ATA reinforces its commitment to fostering sustainable growth, innovation, and global competitiveness within the national textile ecosystem.

ITMF members are responsible for approximately 90% of global textile and apparel production and represent the entire textile manufacturing value chain. Through its membership, ATA and its member companies gain access to a unique global platform for information exchange, dialogue, and industry networking.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated: “Welcoming the Azerbaijan Textile Association as a new Member Association further strengthens ITMF’s global network. Azerbaijan’s textile sector has significant development potential, and ATA’s participation in ITMF will contribute to deeper international collaboration, knowledge sharing, and integration into the global textile value chain.”

Through ITMF membership, ATA members will benefit from exclusive access to global statistics, reports, surveys, webinars, and industry insights. In addition, ITMF conferences, workshops, and networking events provide valuable opportunities for Azerbaijani textile companies to expand their international partnerships, enhance export potential, and adapt best global practices.

Ms. Farida Akhundova, Executive Director of ATA, stated: “Joining ITMF marks an important milestone for Azerbaijan’s textile industry. It is a strategic step toward deeper integration into global markets and the adoption of international standards and innovations. ITMF membership opens new opportunities for our member companies to strengthen their competitiveness, expand exports, and build long-term international partnerships.”

This membership represents a significant achievement for Azerbaijan’s textile sector and reflects ATA’s strategic vision to position the country as an increasingly competitive and reliable partner in global textile trade.

For more information about ATA, please visit: www.textile.az

For more information about ITMF, please visit: www.itmf.org

Posted: March 17, 2026

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)