AATCC Color Management Workshop Heads To The West Coast

DURHAM, N.C. — March 2, 2026 — This year, AATCC brings its highly regarded Color Management Workshop to California, offering West Coast professionals a convenient opportunity to learn from leading industry experts. The workshop will be held August 26–27, 2026, at the Hilton Los Angeles North/Glendale & Executive Meeting Center in Glendale, CA, USA.
Participants will hear world-renowned color experts discuss topics including:
- Color Basics: Balancing Theory and Application — Tim Williams, Color Solutions International
- Color Communication — Tim Williams, Color Solutions International
- Leveraging Digital Technology to Speed the Color Approval Process — Doug Bynum, natific AG
- Understanding Whites and Other Fluorescent Materials — Tanga Crosby, Archroma
- Fundamentals of Dyeing and Challenges to Meet Performance Standards — Fred Gliddon, Archroma
- Light, Color, and the Impact on Our Business — Steve Paolini, Telelumen
- Supply Chain Conformance — Why Don’t My Numbers Match Yours? — Ken R. Butts, Datacolor
- The Evolution and Revolution of Global Color Management — Carol T. Revels
- Ultra-Portable Color Measurement: A Spectro in Your Pocket? — Ken R. Butts, Datacolor
Designed for merchandisers, retailers, manufacturers, product developers, color approval managers, specifiers, and designers, the workshop delivers practical insights and real-world strategies for improving color accuracy across the supply chain.
Sessions will explore illumination and observer issues; sample analysis and measurement techniques; processes and technologies for stronger color control; and the realities of color management in retail.
Individual and Corporate AATCC members can take advantage of discounted registration fees. Registration includes luncheons, digital copies of the AATCC Color Guidebook and Textile Coloration for the Retail Supply Chain, as well as access to all available presentations. Rates increase after June 1
Posted: March 2, 2026
Source The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)