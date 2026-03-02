AATCC Color Management Workshop Heads To The West Coast

DURHAM, N.C. — March 2, 2026 — This year, AATCC brings its highly regarded Color Management Workshop to California, offering West Coast professionals a convenient opportunity to learn from leading industry experts. The workshop will be held August 26–27, 2026, at the Hilton Los Angeles North/Glendale & Executive Meeting Center in Glendale, CA, USA.

Participants will hear world-renowned color experts discuss topics including:

Color Basics: Balancing Theory and Application — Tim Williams, Color Solutions International

Color Communication — Tim Williams, Color Solutions International

Leveraging Digital Technology to Speed the Color Approval Process — Doug Bynum, natific AG

Understanding Whites and Other Fluorescent Materials — Tanga Crosby, Archroma

Fundamentals of Dyeing and Challenges to Meet Performance Standards — Fred Gliddon, Archroma

Light, Color, and the Impact on Our Business — Steve Paolini, Telelumen

Supply Chain Conformance — Why Don’t My Numbers Match Yours? — Ken R. Butts, Datacolor

The Evolution and Revolution of Global Color Management — Carol T. Revels

Ultra-Portable Color Measurement: A Spectro in Your Pocket? — Ken R. Butts, Datacolor

Designed for merchandisers, retailers, manufacturers, product developers, color approval managers, specifiers, and designers, the workshop delivers practical insights and real-world strategies for improving color accuracy across the supply chain.

Sessions will explore illumination and observer issues; sample analysis and measurement techniques; processes and technologies for stronger color control; and the realities of color management in retail.

Individual and Corporate AATCC members can take advantage of discounted registration fees. Registration includes luncheons, digital copies of the AATCC Color Guidebook and Textile Coloration for the Retail Supply Chain, as well as access to all available presentations. Rates increase after June 1

Posted: March 2, 2026

Source The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)