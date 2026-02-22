Registration Open For Techtextil North America 2026

ATLANTA — February 18, 2026 — Registration is now open for Techtextil North America 2026, being held August 4-6, 2026, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Techtextil North America serves as the premier North American stage for the technical textiles and nonwovens sector. The event offers a 360-degree view of the supply chain—spanning high-level R&D and sustainable raw material sourcing to advanced production, conversion, and circular recycling solutions. Attendees will walk away with the strategic insights needed to navigate today’s rapidly evolving market.

“Businesses and attendees gain a significant competitive edge by experiencing live innovations and joining the industry’s most critical educational sessions,” says Alexis Sivcovich, Show Manager of Techtextil North America at Messe Frankfurt North America. “Our advanced registration allows attendees to secure their place at this highly anticipated event while taking advantage of substantial savings.”

The Techtextil North America Symposium delivers expert-led sessions on smart fabrics and AI-driven supply chains. Complementing these are the on-floor Tech Talks, offering quick, actionable insights into new technology, and the Student Research Poster Program, highlighting the next generation of textile innovation.

With over 175 international exhibitors, the show floor spans 12 application areas, from Mobiltech (aerospace/automotive) to Medtech (healthcare). A dedicated focus on Sustainability & Recycling showcases the circular economy, while the Innovation Awards honor the year’s most groundbreaking developments.

Techtextil North America’s tiered pricing structure provides significant savings to those who register in advance. All Symposium registrations include three days of exhibit hall access. Advanced pricing ends on June 30th, so be sure to take advantage of the savings below before it’s too late!

$750 for 2 Day Symposium (Tuesday + Wednesday) & Show Floor Experience

$450 for 1 Day Symposium (Tuesday or Wednesday) & Show Floor Experience

$150 for Econogy Sustainability Forum (Thursday Only) & Show Floor Experience

$85 for Show Floor Experience Only

Onsite pricing will run from July 1st through the first day of the show. Full pricing details can be found on the show’s website: https://techtextil-north-america.us.messefrankfurt.com/us/en.html

Additional discounts are available for students and military, for discount inquiries, contact: ttnainfo@usa.messefrankfurt.com

For more information, please visit: www.techtextilna.com.

Techtextil North America will be held from August 4-6, 2026 at the Raleigh Convention Center

Source Messe Frankfurt Inc.