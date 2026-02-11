PLASTICS Economic Analysis: Examining U.S. Plastics Trade With El Salvador And Guatemala

WASHINGTON, D.C.— February11, 2026 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) Chief Economist, Dr. Perc Pineda, has released a new economic analysis examining U.S. plastics trade with El Salvador and Guatemala, and the implications of recent reciprocal tariffs on supply chains, manufacturing competitiveness, and regional trade relationships.

Dr. Pineda writes, “Beyond supporting domestic manufacturing, the targeted use of reciprocal tariffs—alongside narrowly defined exemptions for pharmaceutical and aircraft-related plastics—points to an effort to balance trade openness with supply-chain reliability and operational resilience.

“Even as the United States continues to post strong plastics trade surpluses with CAFTA-DR partners, these measures suggest a pragmatic approach to managing exposure, reinforcing regional production networks, and maintaining dependable access to critical inputs.

“Taken together, the policy framework remains consistent with longstanding cooperative trade relationships while adapting to changing economic and industrial conditions.”

