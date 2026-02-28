Mahlo Adds AI For Smarter Weft Straightening

Germany-based Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG has introduced the Orthopac RVMC-20 plus, an advanced weft straightening system that integrates artificial intelligence for higher precision, efficiency and sustainability. Building on the proven Orthopac RVMC-15, the new model adds double scanning with AI supported feed-forward and closed-loop control, enabling real-time correction of fabric distortion, even at high processing speeds.



A retrofit option allows existing RVMC-15 units to be upgraded by adding a second scanning unit, extending machine life while impro- ving accuracy and material yield.



“Innovation doesn’t always mean starting from scratch,” said Thomas Höpfl, Mahlo sales director. “With the RVMC-20 plus, we’ve shown that progress can also mean making the best even better — smarter, more precise and more sustainable.”



With thousands of systems in operation, Mahlo’s latest upgrade offers manufacturers a cost-effective path to consistent quality and reduced production waste.

2026 Quarterly Issue I