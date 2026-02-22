Helix Sleep Launches Retail Partnership With Urban Mattress

PHOENIX, Ariz. — February 18, 2026 — Helix Sleep, a direct-to-consumer sleep brand, announced today its newest partnership with Urban Mattress, a specialty sleep retailer serving the Front Range area of Colorado.

Starting this month, Helix mattresses will be available in all three of Urban Mattress’s locations across the state. The assortment includes some of Helix’s most popular models, including Midnight Luxe, Twilight Luxe, Midnight Elite, and Twilight Elite—along with the retail-exclusive Helix Premier in two firmness levels. Each model offers premium comfort, science-backed support, and a range of firmness options to suit different sleep preferences.

“Partnering with Urban Mattress is another exciting step for Helix’s retail program,” said Jerry Lin, Co-Founder of Helix Sleep. “Urban Mattress has built a trusted reputation by offering premium products, offering a generous in-store experience, and treating customers like family. Their focus on honest guidance, sustainability, and long-lasting comfort aligns closely with our values. Together, we are expanding access to high-quality, science-backed sleep products for the communities they serve.”

Helix’s latest innovations, including zoned lumbar support, GlacioTex™ cooling covers, and premium hybrid construction, are now available to experience in person in all of Urban Mattress’s showrooms across the state. Each mattress is crafted with high-quality, pressure-relieving foams that contour to the body for balanced comfort across all sleep styles. All Helix models are GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US® certified and free from harmful chemicals and fiberglass, offering customers a safe, comfortable, and restorative sleep experience.

“We are proud to partner with Helix Sleep,” said Billy Williams, Founder of Urban Mattress. “Helix shares our commitment to offering the highest quality mattresses possible. This partnership allows us to expand access to mattresses that deliver consistent performance, are built with care, and are designed and constructed here in the United States for the customers and communities we serve.”

Urban Mattress is a family-owned mattress retailer with three locations across Colorado, serving the Front Range for nearly two decades. The company has built a strong regional presence through a carefully curated, premium product assortment and highly trained consultants who deliver a personalized, comfort-driven shopping experience focused on sustainability, durability, and sleep health. Known for its service-first approach and deep community ties, Urban Mattress has earned a reputation as a trusted destination for high-quality sleep solutions across Colorado.

Originally launched as a DTC brand in 2015, Helix Sleep has grown into a category leader through its commitment to personalized sleep solutions and product innovation. For more information on Helix Sleep, visit www.helixsleep.com.

