Designtex Adds To Its Biobased Coated Offerings With Terrene + Mote

NEW YORK, NY — February 2, 2026 — Designtex, a designer and manufacturer of applied materials for the built environment, has released Terrene and Mote, expanding its biobased coated textile offerings. Designed for comfort and connection, both designs bring an inviting warmth to contemporary spaces through the use of layered tactile and visual textures combined with neutrals to create environments that feel calm, human, and restorative.

Biobased materials are partially or entirely made from renewable biological resources such as plants, animal fibers, algae, fungi, or agricultural and forestry byproducts. For Terrene and Mote, third-party ASTM D6866 testing verifies their 12% biobased content, with Designtex providing documentation for reporting to any sustainability program.

Terrene features an asymmetrical, layered stripe that explores rhythm through subtle shifts in scale and proportion. Multi-colored bands gather depth from visual overlays, creating a dynamic sense of movement. The result is a biobased coated textile that feels both graphic and grounded – an elevated, modern echo of natural landscapes.

Mote is a biobased coated textile that balances structure with softness in a refined textural solid. A tailored grid settles over an organic ground, introducing quiet movement and subtle dimensionality. This interplay of order and irregularity lends Mote a crafted, tactile quality suited to a wide range of environments. For further customization, DS Mote has been added to Designtex Digital Studio and is available in six presets and two scales for wallcovering, upholstery and multiuse applications.

“With Terrene and Mote, we expand on what biobased coated textiles can be – layered, expressive, and deeply livable,” says Sara Balderi, Executive Design Director, Designtex. “It offers designers more choice without compromise, aligning performance, comfort, and responsible material innovation.”

Both designs are manufactured without Antimicrobials, Flame Retardants, PFAS, Phthalates, and PVCs. In addition, both are rewarded in the following industry programs: ASTM D6866 Biobased Content, Healthier Hospitals, LEED, REACH, WELL, GREENGUARD Gold, and No Prop 65 Warning Required.

Posted: February 6, 2026

Source: Designtex