Atlas Publishes EV Interior Durability Testing

Atlas Material Testing Technology has released the “Atlas EV Weathering Testing Guide,” a new resource to help electric vehicle development teams and testing laboratories evaluate the durability of exterior and interior materials under real-world environmental stress.

The guide combines accelerated laboratory weathering, benchmark outdoor exposure and practical test guidance to improve confidence in long-term material performance. It addresses combined exposure factors — UV radiation, heat, moisture and thermal cycling — that can cause material fading, cracking or delamination.

“Durability results can be difficult to compare if exposure conditions and setup details aren’t aligned,” said Dr. Oliver Rahäuser, senior product manager at Mount Prospect, Ill.-based Atlas. “The guide highlights parameters that teams need to control and document, so results can be compared more reliably across methods, labs and test partners.”

Atlas operates benchmark outdoor exposure sites in Miami and Phoenix for correlation and validation of accelerated test results.

2026 Quarterly Issue I