Alchemie Jet Precision Dyeing & Acatel Collaborate

Jet precision dyeing pioneer Alchemie Technology, based in Cambridge, England, has partnered with Acatel, a sustainable textile manufacturer in Portugal, to validate and optimize Alchemie’s fully-electric, non-contact dyeing process for knitted cellulosic fabrics.

The 12-month R&D program, based at the Acatel Innovation Hub, will prepare this technology for large scale production, demonstrating major reductions in water, energy and chemical use, while improving consistency and efficiency.

“Transforming one of the world’s most resource-intensive processes has required resilience, vision and innovation,” said Dr. Alan Hudd, founder and CEO of Alchemie Technology. “Being part of the Acatel Innovation Hub represents the kind of bold partnership needed to scale sustainable textile solutions globally.”

“Acatel’s commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship aligns perfectly with Alchemie’s mission,” added Tércio Pinto, Acatel board member.

