U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Appoints Marjory Walker And Liz Hershfield As Co-Directors

MEMPHIS, TN — January 27 2026 — Today, the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol announced the appointment of Marjory Walker and Liz Hershfield as Co-Directors, serving on the Executive Leadership Team. Together, they will accelerate the program’s growth by advancing market adoption, developing new market-driven offerings, and fostering greater collaboration across the entire cotton value chain.

Walker and Hershfield will oversee distinct but complementary pillars of the program. Walker will lead the operational and programmatic framework, providing strategic oversight for the Standards & Assurance, Field Programs, Communications & Marketing, and Operations teams. She will be responsible for ensuring the integrity of the Trust Protocol’s verification process and evolving its standards to incorporate regenerative practices, while advancing its mission through risk mitigation, clear messaging and stakeholder engagement.

Concurrently, Hershfield will lead the Trust Protocol’s global market development and supply chain teams, overseeing traceability systems, operations, training, and assurance to ensure integrity and member adherence across the supply chain, deepening engagement with mills, manufacturers, brands, and retailers, and connecting sustainability outcomes with enhanced value for members.

“This new leadership structure, with both Marjory and Liz as Co-Directors, will strengthen our focus on key areas, streamline our processes, and foster greater collaboration across the organization,” said Dr. Gary Adams, President of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. “Their combined expertise in sustainability, supply chain management, industry knowledge and communications will be invaluable in advancing the Trust Protocol’s mission to provide verified, more sustainably grown cotton. We are confident in their ability to take on these expanded roles.”

Alongside her Trust Protocol responsibilities, Walker serves as Vice President of Council Operations and Director of Communications for the National Cotton Council (NCC), where she manages operations, and communications services. She has an extensive background in agricultural communications, having previously held senior roles at the NCC and at the Cotton Board, which administers the Cotton Research and Promotion Program.

In addition to her role with the Trust Protocol, Hershfield serves as the Executive Director of Cotton Council International (CCI), the export and promotion arm of NCC. A fashion industry veteran and sustainability expert with over three decades of leadership, she has spearheaded supply chain and sustainability initiatives for globally established brands such as J.Crew, Madewell, Bonobos, and Old Navy.

Posted: January 27, 2026

Source: The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol