AMMA Welcomes NIOSH Turnaround as Joint Win for Trump Administration and American Manufacturers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — January 29 2026 — The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) today welcomed recent improvements at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) as a clear sign that the Trump Administration’s decision to restore NIOSH jobs, combined with sustained industry advocacy, has put the nation’s respirator safety infrastructure back on a stronger footing. The agency outlined its successes in a recent report. NIOSH is an agency housed within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In 2025, proposed cuts and layoffs at NIOSH and its National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory (NPPTL) sparked immediate concern across the American medical manufacturing sector, labor, and public health communities. AMMA members warned that dismantling core NIOSH functions would slow respirator approvals, undermine innovation, and expose workers and first responders to serious, avoidable risks.

“President Trump’s administration ultimately made the right call by reversing course and restoring NIOSH positions and core programs,” said Eric Axel, Executive Director of AMMA. “That decision, combined with the relentless mobilization of AMMA members and our partners, is what made today’s NIOSH turnaround possible.”

From the moment the cuts were announced, AMMA and its members mobilized rapidly, briefing policymakers, organizing coalitions, and speaking out in national and trade media about the stakes for worker safety and the integrity of the domestic medical supply chain.

Tom Allen, CEO of respirator manufacturer Altor Safety, was impacted by the NIOSH cuts. He added, “AMMA is an organization of American Makers and innovators who rely on NIOSH approvals for market differentiation. We showed up in Washington, shared real-world data from the plant floor, and ensured that leaders in both parties understood exactly what was at risk. The Trump Administration’s decision to restore NIOSH jobs reflects that reality. American workers and American manufacturers need a strong, functioning NIOSH to maintain a competitive advantage on the global stage.”

In its own report, NIOSH says its Respirator Approval Program has become more efficient and service‑oriented by streamlining processes, cross‑training staff, and providing earlier, more focused technical assistance. These efforts were successful in cutting average application times from 100 days in 2024 to 65 days since mid‑May 2025 and enabling 528 new approvals in 2025, including 140 new SCBA configurations with CBRN protection. AMMA members rely on these approvals for timely market access.

In addition, NIOSH claims it has intensified its oversight through factory audits, quality‑system reviews, and off‑the‑shelf testing, which has led to the investigation of 4,163 potentially fraudulent online respirator listings, the identification of 1,245 as fraudulent since May 2025, and the removal of 189 listings from major marketplaces.

Now, employers and workers can be more confident that properly used, approved respirators provide the expected level of protection. These efforts are critical to protecting the valuable intellectual property earned by America’s makers of critical medical supplies.

Claudio Dente, CEO of Dentec Safety Specialists, also a respirator inventor and manufacutrer added, “AMMA’s members have spent years investing, innovating, and problem‑solving to design and build world‑class respiratory protection here in the United States. The fact that NIOSH is now moving faster on approvals and tackling counterfeits more aggressively shows what can happen when industry, labor, and the Administration pull in the same direction. This is a win for American manufacturers and, most importantly, for the workers who rely on this equipment every day. A strong NIOSH that provides independent, science-based respirator certification is irreplaceable.”

AMMA emphasized that recent operational improvements at NIOSH, such as faster approval timelines, stronger engagement with manufacturers, and increased attention to counterfeit products, should be seen as the outcome of a combined effort.

“Going forward, our message is simple,” Axel added. “Keep NIOSH strong, keep listening to the people who design and manufacture this equipment, and keep backing American innovation. When the White House, industry, and workers are aligned, we can build a safer, more resilient, and more competitive America.”

Posted: January 29, 2026

Source: The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA)