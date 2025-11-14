Plastics Economic Analysis: U.S. Automotive Market Shows Resilience Despite Government Shutdown Data Gaps

WASHINGTON, D.C. — November 14, 2025 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) Chief Economist, Dr. Perc Pineda, has released a new economic analysis showing that despite limited federal data availability due to the U.S. government shutdown, the nation’s automotive market remains fundamentally strong—supported by resilient consumer demand, steady production, and continued opportunities for plastics manufacturers.

Dr. Pineda explains, “The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has created significant hurdles for economists and analysts who depend on timely federal data. This is especially true in the automotive sector, where understanding motor vehicle demand and supply dynamics requires up-to-date statistics from agencies like the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and the U.S. Census Bureau. With official releases stalled, piecing together a clear picture of light vehicle sales—encompassing automobiles and light trucks—over the past two months has become a patchwork effort. Despite these challenges, industry reports and alternative sources paint a picture of resilient demand, tempered by policy-driven fluctuations in electric vehicles (EVs) and fleet purchases.”

