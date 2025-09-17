Regenex’s Overdyed Designer Clothing Venture Aims To Provide Fast Fashion Antidote

TW Special Report

Textile revival specialist Regenex has embarked on a major project to revamp high-quality branded garments in vibrant new colors.

Initial trials of more than 1,000 salvaged denim and cotton pieces — including jeans, jackets, shorts, jumpers and shirts from high-end brands — are yielding impressive results.

Regenex, holder of an International Green Apple Award for environmental good practice, is working with customers including a vintage clothing company on exciting plans to bring the revived clothing in fashionable shades such as navy, deep red and mint green to consumers in the United Kingdom, with ambitions to branch out internationally.

The West Yorkshire-based company is best known for using textile chemistry know-how to restore the bright whites of hospitality bedding and towels.

In its first seven years in business, using sustainable coloration techniques, it has also completed large volumes of sustainable over-dyeing work, for example for spa towels, conference and banqueting tableware and staff uniforms.

Regenex’s technical director, Paul Hamilton, said: “Pre-loved clothing is increasingly big business but there are so many high-end, well-cut garments in the system that are faded or discolored, despite being strong, serviceable and retro-fashionable.

“We’re working with our partners to ensure these pieces can go again, appealing to a style-conscious audience, and embarking on a new lease of life ahead. It will be many years before our over-dyed items will be worn out and only good for recycling.”

Paul continues: “Redyeing is a fast-growing means for major brands to improve their sustainable aims, and a ‘next level’ offering for the thrift sector.

“This concept is emerging as a real antidote to fast fashion and all the environmental issues it continues to cause. Our customers have a real appetite for repurposing serviceable garments to new markets. It’s a very exciting time.”

The project ties in with many retailers’ moves to add pre-loved fashion ranges to their shop floor offerings and the growth of buy and sell platforms such as Vinted.

September 17, 2025