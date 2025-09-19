NCTO Signs Letter To President Trump With Several Business, Law Enforcement And Fentanyl Victims Groups Applauding His Action Closing De Minimis Globally

WASHINGTON, D.C. — September 19, 2025 — Business, law enforcement, and families of fentanyl victims groups commend President Trump for taking decisive action to close the de minimis tariff loophole for all global commercial shipments, while countering misconceptions fueled by supporters, and urging the president to ensure the repeal remains in place if court rulings weaken it.

In a joint letter sent today, the groups state the president’s executive actions have “helped to level the playing field, restoring fairness for U.S. manufacturers and laying the groundwork for reinvestment and job creation in the United States,” while closing “a dangerous gateway used by bad actors seeking to illegally funnel fentanyl and precursor chemicals and other illicit goods into the United States, contributing to the drug epidemic ravaging our communities.”

As equally important, the groups urged the administration to ensure the closure of de minimis cannot be undone: “Insofar as recent or future court rulings overturn, nullify or introduce any uncertainty…we urge you to use existing executive authorities without hesitation to ensure that the de minimis loophole remains closed for good,” the letter states.

Further, the groups challenged defenders of de minimis who have raised alarms about the reforms, countering “the price surges, supply chain collapses, and delivery delays…have not come to pass.” They added when de minimis shipments from China, which accounted for the vast majority of all de minimis shipments into the United States, ended on May 2, “no significant disruptions” followed, and major carriers quickly adapted.

“We stand ready to continue challenging misconceptions about the end of de minimis being promoted by de minimis supporters and others, knowing how important closing this loophole has been for our economy and for the safety of our communities,” the letter states.

See a link to today’s full letter here: https://www.closedeminimis.com/letters/sept-19-2025-letter

The letter was signed by:

Achieve Greatness

Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA)

Facing Fentanyl

Families Against Fentanyl (FAF)

Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina

Kelsie’s Cause

Lost Voices of Fentanyl (LVOF)

National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO)

National Bike Dealers Association (NBDA)

National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)

Reshoring Initiative

Shatterproof

Sherrill Manufacturing

United Against Fentanyl

Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID)

Voices for Awareness

Posted: September 19, 2025

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)