NCTO Applauds House Passage Of National Defense Authorization Act Closing Military Procurement Loopholes, Boosting U.S. Textile Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — September 11, 2025 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), spanning the entire spectrum of U.S. textiles from fiber to finished sewn products, issued a statement today commending the House of Representatives for passing the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which contains provisions that could expand military procurement of American-made textiles.

The House NDAA bill, which sets policy and funding priorities for the U.S. military, includes a key provision that would eliminate a statutory exemption under the Berry Amendment that acts as a loophole allowing the U.S. military to buy textiles abroad instead of from American textile manufacturers as long as the purchase is at or below a small purchase threshold of $150,000. The loophole has undercut the Berry Amendment, which requires the Department of Defense (DOD) to purchase 100% U.S.-made textiles and clothing.

The NDAA also incorporates language from the Better Outfitting Our Troops (BOOTS) Act, championed by NCTO and a broad coalition, which directs the Secretary of Defense to issue regulations within two years that prohibit any member of the Armed forces from wearing optional combat boots unless they are made in the United States with American-made components, with limited exceptions. The measure closes another gap that has allowed active-duty troops to be supplied with foreign-made boots, undermining U.S. footwear manufacturers.

“We commend the House for passing the FY 2026 NDAA with these critical provisions that bolster American manufacturing, strengthen economic competitiveness, and ensure our Armed Forces are equipped with the best U.S.-made uniforms and gear,” said NCTO President and CEO Kim Glas. “Our industry produces more than 8,000 products annually for the U.S. military—including over $1.8 billion in uniforms, footwear, and personal equipment—and plays a vital role in our national defense.

“We appreciate the leadership of Congressman Don Davis (D-NC) and Congressman Pat Harrigan (R-NC), who led efforts to close the Berry Amendment loophole and co-sponsored the amendment to the NDAA,” Glas noted. “These provisions will expand opportunities for U.S. textile manufacturers, safeguard domestic supply chains, and ensure our troops continue to receive innovative, high-quality American-made products.”

“We urge the Senate to include these measures in its version of the legislation and look forward to working with both chambers to ensure the provisions are included in the final conference report.”

Posted: September 11, 2025

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)