Kemin Industries Acquires CJ Bio Subsidiary CJ Youtell Biotech

DES MOINES, Iowa & SHANGHAI — September 23, 2025 — Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of CJ Youtell Biotech, the enzymes and fermentation subsidiary of CJ Bio. This strategic move strengthens Kemin’s position as a global leader in enzyme innovation for markets such as animal feed, food, aquaculture, textiles, paper and pulp, and biofuel industries.

With this acquisition, Kemin has full ownership of CJ Youtell’s fermentation plants and its enzyme product portfolio. CJ Youtell brings to Kemin a world-class fermentation platform, including strategically located plants in Shandong and Hunan, China. These newly integrated assets will expand Kemin’s enzymes business, enabling the delivery of high-performance, sustainable enzyme technologies directly to customers worldwide.

“We are pleased to welcome CJ Youtell into the Kemin family,” said Dr. Chris Nelson, president and CEO, Kemin Industries. “This acquisition is a bold step forward in our ongoing strategy to provide cutting-edge fermentation solutions directly to our customers. Adding CJ Youtell to our portfolio further enhances Kemin’s expertise and dedication to supply high-quality and innovative enzyme ingredients and solutions across industries and around the world.”

The addition of the new facilities in China supports Kemin’s growth in R&D with laboratories and technical teams specializing in bioengineering, biochemistry, and enzyme formulation. With product innovation, manufacturing efficiencies, and the delivery of high-quality finished products, Kemin will be able to optimize production costs, reduce supply chain risk, and offer competitively priced, high-quality enzyme solutions across multiple markets and industries.

“The acquisition of CJ Youtell marks a powerful expansion of Kemin’s enzyme capabilities,” said Michelle Lim, president, Kemin Enzymes. “For over 40 years, Kemin has been formulating and delivering enzyme solutions across multiple markets and industries. With CJ Youtell’s fermentation expertise now part of our portfolio, we offer customers a fully integrated solution — from proprietary strain development and manufacturing to final formulation and application support.”

This integration builds on Kemin’s decades of enzyme expertise to create a seamless, end-to-end offering to customers. By combining in-house fermentation with advanced formulation, technical sales support, and Customer Laboratory Services, Kemin is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored, high-performing enzyme technologies. These expanded capabilities enhance Kemin’s agility and accelerate innovation, empowering customers to stay ahead in competitive and evolving markets.

Posted: September 23, 2025

Source: Kemin Industries