Cooperation Between Germany And India (Tamil Nadu) In The Field Of AI-Supported Manufacturing, Robotics And Smart Textiles

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — September 1, 2025 — The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and the Institut für Textiltechnik (ITA) of RWTH Aachen University are planning to cooperate in the future in the field of AI-supported manufacturing, robotics and smart textiles. At the same time, the aim is to promote talent exchange and a sustainable Indian-German partnership.

(left to right): Felix Neugart (CEO, NRW.Global Business), V. Arun Roy, I.A.S. (Principal Secretary, Department of Industry, Government of Tamil Nadu), Hon. M.K. Stalin (Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu), Hon. Dr TRB Rajaa (Minister of Industry, Investment Promotion and Trade, Government of Tamil Nadu), Dr Akram Idrissi (ITA – RWTH Aachen), Varqha Bagwan (ITA – RWTH Aachen) and Reinhold von Ungern-Sternberg (BVMW) Source: Guidance Tamil Nadu

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during the Tamil Nadu Rising Investment Conclave in Düsseldorf. M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, and high-ranking representatives from government and industry were present at the signing.

The aim of the partnership is to create an open innovation ecosystem that combines dynamic industry with Germany’s excellent research. This partnership is strongly supported by Guidance Tamil Nadu and Hon. Dr TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industry, Investment Promotion and Trade of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Thiru V. Arun Roy, I.A.S., Principal Secretary, Department of Industry, Government of Tamil Nadu, exchanged the MoU on behalf of Sandeep Nanduri, I.A.S., Managing Director, TIDCO.

Dr Akram Idrissi, Head of Strategy & Business Development at ITA, exchanged the MoU on behalf of ITA Director Prof. Dr Thomas Gries.

Posted: September 22, 2025

Source: The Institut für Textiltechnik (ITA) of RWTH Aachen University

