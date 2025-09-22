Circulose And TextileGenesis Partner To Scale Traceable Circular Materials

STOCKHOLM — September 17, 2025 — CIRCULOSE®, the next-generation material made entirely from discarded textiles, is partnering with TextileGenesis, a Lectra company, to integrate supply chain traceability into its solution offering for fashion brands.

Through the collaboration, every kilo of CIRCULOSE® pulp will be digitally traced from pulp to finished product, with a joint ambition to extend traceability further upstream over time. This gives brands verified, data-backed visibility to support circularity claims, build consumer trust as well as prepare for upcoming regulatory requirements.

“As the industry shifts to preferred and circular materials, strong traceability is critical to ensure integrity of sustainability claims,” said Jonatan Janmark, CEO of Circulose. “By embedding traceability through TextileGenesis as part of our integrated solution, we make traceability easy for all brands that are buying CIRCULOSE®.”

The traceability is powered by TextileGenesis’ Fibercoin™ system, which assigns a unique digital token to each unit of CIRCULOSE®, recording every transformation step in the supply chain and preventing double-counting. This ensures a secure, real-time chain of custody from pulp to garment.

“TextileGenesis enables brands and producers to ensure a secure, transparent, and fully digital mapping of CIRCULOSE® material flows,” said Amit Gautam, Founder and CEO of TextileGenesis. “Together, we are proving that traceability is not a future ambition. It is a present-day reality.”

The partnership underscores Circulose’s commitment to being a complete solution provider for brands, rather than solely a pulp producer. It adds traceability as a fourth solution within our CIRCULOSE® Forward platform, alongside our existing three solutions. Integrated traceability, combined with our unique licensing-based pricing model, makes it easier for fashion brands to transition from virgin fibers to a scalable, circular material solution. Through this collaboration, all brands purchasing CIRCULOSE® will be able to achieve full traceability using the TextileGenesis system.

Posted: September 22, 2025

Source: Circulose