Avery Dennison’s AD CleanFlake™ Portfolio Receives Recyclass Technology Approval, Enabling More Efficient PET Plastic Recycling For Brands

OEGSTGEEST, The Netherlands — September 15, 2025 — Avery Dennison Corporation is proud to announce that AD CleanFlake™ technology has received RecyClass Technology Approval, confirming its full compatibility with the PET recycling stream. This follows the RecyClass Technology Approval for the same innovation in the HDPE stream in October 2024.

This development provides brand owners and converters with the confidence that their label solutions can meet stringent recycling guidelines with a clear path towards more sustainable packaging for both HDPE and PET. At Labelexpo in Barcelona (September 16-19, 2025), Avery Dennison will demonstrate how AD CleanFlake labels release cleanly from both PET and HDPE flakes during recycling.

AD CleanFlake offers outstanding performance in adhesion, clarity and conversion without compromising on application efficiency or versatility. It delivers excellent print quality and improved productivity with the TC7007 topcoat. This enables brands to create impactful packaging that stands out on shelf. Brand owners using these materials can now certify their packaging with the potential for an A-class rating, helping them become PPWR-ready and potentially reduce their Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees.

Since its initial development 10 years ago to support the recycling of rigid plastic packaging, the AD CleanFlake™ portfolio continues to be an industry-leading solution. Recognized by the European Pet Bottle Platform (EPBP), Institut Cyclos-HTP and the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), and now RecyClass, AD CleanFlake continues to demonstrate Avery Dennison’s commitment to helping create a more circular economy, and proving that regulatory compliance and performance are not mutually exclusive.

Posted: September 16, 2025

Source: Avery Dennison Corporation