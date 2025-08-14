The National Cotton Council (NCC) And The National Cotton Ginners Association (NCGA) Statement On EPA Action On DEF Systems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August 13, 2025 — The National Cotton Council (NCC) and the National Cotton Ginners Association (NCGA) welcome the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new guidance regarding Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) systems, as announced by Administrator Lee Zeldin.

“We appreciate the EPA and the entire administration for addressing the issues of and providing support to small businesses and farmers,” said NCC Chairman Patrick Johnson.

“This common-sense fix for DEF systems means more productivity in the field and less worry about unexpected breakdowns. The actions taken by EPA to protect diesel equipment operators from sudden speed and power losses caused by DEF systems will certainly benefit the cotton industry.”

This guidance aligns with the NCC’s long-standing advocacy for practical solutions that support both environmental stewardship and the economic viability of U.S. agriculture.

Posted: August 14, 2025

Source: The National Cotton Council (NCC)