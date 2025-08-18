TEXTILCOLOR AG And Chemdyes Sdn. Bhd. Join Forces In Asia

SEVELEN, Switzerland — August 18, 2025 — We are pleased to announce the beginning of a strategic and forward-looking partnership between TEXTILCOLOR AG, Switzerland, and Chemdyes Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia.

As part of this collaboration, Chemdyes Sdn. Bhd. will take on the role of official distributor, production site, and agent for TEXTILCOLOR AG in the key markets of Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Pakistan.

This alliance brings together the innovation-driven excellence of TEXTILCOLOR AG and the strong regional expertise of Chemdyes Sdn. Bhd. The goal of this partnership is to enhance service quality, streamline product availability, and strengthen technical support for customers in these dynamic and fast-growing textile regions.

By combining Swiss precision with Southeast Asian agility, we are confident this partnership will deliver exceptional value, responsiveness, and reliability to the industry.

We look forward to a long-lasting and mutually beneficial collaboration.

Posted: August 18, 2025

Source: TEXTILCOLOR AG