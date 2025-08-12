Shelton Vision To Bring Deep Learning AI To ITMA Asia + CITME 2025

MANCHESTER, UK — August 12, 2025 — Machine learning and AI are now entering the field of textile technology and at this year’s ITMA Asia + CITME exhibition from October 28-31 in Singapore, UK-based Shelton Vision will demonstrate how these advanced new disciplines are informing its latest machine vision technology.

The company is one of a 20-strong delegation of members of the British Textile Machinery Association (BTMA) who will be present at the Singapore exhibition, showcasing advances in technologies for new high performance fibres and fabrics, as well as testing, instrumentation and control in processing.

The ability to detect and classify even the tiniest faults in both plain or fully patterned fabrics which are moving at industrial speeds is significant breakthrough. In Singapore, Shelton Vision will demonstrate its latest machine vision inspection technology which incorporates machine learning to provide a defect detection level of above 98%, and Deep Learning AI to provide up to 100% defect classification and grading accuracy.

Third party adoption

Shelton will also demonstrate a stand-alone AI Classifier in multiple applications used within the Shelton suite of vision system components. This is can be adapted for use with existing third party inspection systems that do not have defect classification (naming) or grading functionality – eliminating subjective manual decisions in day to day operation and vastly increasing the efficiency and throughput of the album review process.

Additionally Shelton will optimised cut plan capability for the Shelton AI Review station or use in the fabric production plants, based on the automated classifier and grading system output which forms a key component in the ROI of the entire system.

“At the show, we will focus on the output data from our vision systems and how this can generate benefit for the whole value chain, including brand, by providing to everyone a reliable source of fabric quality data immediately the fabric is inspected,” explains CEO Mark Shelton. “This results in reduced lead times, reduced fabric waste and increased productivity and efficiency and our patterned fabric inspection system is now already entering new markets such as outdoor upholstery and one piece woven (OPW) airbags, even as the original market of camouflage printing continues to grow.”

Pushing the boundaries

“BTMA companies continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible and some of the most recent innovations by our member companies are really going beyond what has previously been possible,” says BTMA CEO Jason Kent. “This year has been extremely productive for our members so far and there will be much to talk about in Singapore.”

BTMA companies taking part in ITMA Asia + CITME 2025 are Airbond (stand A202, Hall 2), Autofoam (B309, Hall 7), AVA CAD/Cam (C210, Hall 6), Cygnet Texkimp (B493, Hall 8), Fibre Extrusion Technology (B306, Hall 4), James Heal (B306, Hall 3), MCL (A203, Hall 5), Roaches (A112 Hall 2), Saurer Fibrevision (C301c, Hall 3), SDC Enterprises (B107, Hall 8), Sellers (B207, Hall 7), Shelton Vision (B308, Hall 7), Slack & Parr (D305, Hall 4), Society of Dyers and Colourists (B203, Hall 3), Strayfield (B509, Hall 7), Tatham (D205, Hall 2), The Textile Institute (B105, Hall 8), Verivide (B201, Hall 3), Vickers Oils (B102, Hall 5) and Wira Instrumentation (A108, Hall 3),

Posted: August 12, 2025

Source: The British Textile Machinery Association (BTMA)