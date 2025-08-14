INDA Provided Nonwovens Education At The 2025 NCSL Legislative Summit

CARY, N.C. — August 14, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, recently attended the 2025 NCSL Legislative Summit hosted in Boston, Massachusetts. Wes Fisher, Director of Government Affairs, and Kevin Conroy, Senior Manager of Government Affairs, connected with hundreds of state legislators, their staff, international delegates, and many who visited INDA’s booth amongst the thousands of attendees.

Attendees were eager to learn more about flushability, the California Collection Study, the ins and outs of the nonwovens industry, the federal WIPPES Act, and state legislation on wipes. Wes and Kevin provided hands-on demonstrations and educational discussions to help policymakers understand how nonwoven products are made, used, and regulated — and the importance of accurate wipes labeling for consumers and the environment. This year marked the second time in recent years that INDA has exhibited at the event.

“Having a booth at the 2025 NCSL Legislative Summit allowed us to engage directly with state legislators, policy stakeholders, and many of the thousands of attendees on wipes labeling, the WIPPES Act, and other key issues shaping the nonwovens industry today,” said Wes Fisher. “The meaningful conversations and hands-on product demonstrations showcased the essential role nonwoven fabrics play in everyday life, from consumer households to critical industrial applications.”

The annual NCSL Legislative Summit hosts one of the nation’s largest and most influential gatherings of state legislators, staff, corporations, government agencies, and trade associations. State and national media publications cover the event, disseminating news and stories across the country.

Posted: August 14, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry